MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Taylorville Road crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: UPDATE: Taylorville Road crash
Friday, 14 April 2017 – 7:48pm
The person who was seriously injured in a crash on Taylorville Road near Greymouth around 8.55am yesterday morning has died.
The 64-year-old man was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition but passed away today.
Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
