Taylorville Road crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE: Taylorville Road crash

The person who was seriously injured in a crash on Taylorville Road near Greymouth around 8.55am yesterday morning has died.

The 64-year-old man was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition but passed away today.

Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

