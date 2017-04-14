New Zealand Culture: Aucklanders celebrate Cyclone Cook’s “near miss” by flocking to Royal Easter Show in big numbers

MIL OSI –

Source: Royal Easter Show

Headline: Aucklanders celebrate Cyclone Cook’s “near miss” by flocking to Royal Easter Show in big numbers

Aucklanders appear to be celebrating the fortunate “non-event” of Cyclone Cook by flocking to the Royal Easter Show to have a good time.

Organisers say huge crowds are packing the country’s largest family-friendly event which is open until 10pm tonight and will be open from 10am to 10pm tomorrow, Sunday and Monday.

The show, which is free to attend, includes free daily performances from Timber Tina’s “Chics with Axes” and Sesame Street’s Elmo and Friends Live Show as well as the always super-popular carnival rides and sideshows.

Other attractions include a new Zirka Circus, an impressive Strong Man competition, the Nutro Ultimate Canines show and the chance to meet Paralympian Olympic Gold medallist and world record holder, Mary Fisher.

There is also a free fireworks display tonight, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Good high res images of people having a great time at the show are available on request.