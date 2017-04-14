MIL OSI –

Headline: Going to Kaikoura? Take the inland road via Waiau/ Mt Lyford

The NZ Transport Agency has delayed opening State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura today due to multiple small slips between Peketa and Goose Bay following heavy overnight rain.

The inland road to Kaikoura, Route 70, via Waiau and Mt Lyford is open. Traffic is back on the original road realignment, past the Whale’s Back, not through the culverted river valley area.

Electronic signs at Waipara advise the state highway’s status as well as another sign north of Cheviot. If people get to Cheviot and find the state highway is closed, they can take the Leader Road to reconnect with the inland road via Waiau.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for taking care on the inland road, which is 30km/hour at several places with crews working near traffic.

The inland road, Route 70 via Waiau and Mt Lyford, is open 24/7.

The state highway’s hours are normally 7 am to 6 pm daily.

