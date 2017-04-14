MIL OSI –

Headline: Going to Kaikoura? State Highway 1 has reopened to south, closing at 6 pm

The NZ Transport Agency reopened State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura just before 3 pm today after clearing numerous small slips triggered by heavy rain. The highway closes at 6 pm each night and should reopen at 7 am tomorrow, barring more slips or bad weather overnight.

The inland road to Kaikoura, Route 70, via Waiau and Mt Lyford is open 24/7.

Check the Transport Agency’s traffic and travel pages (external link) for updates.

Electronic signs at Waipara advise the state highway’s status as well as another sign north of Cheviot. If people get to Cheviot and find the state highway is closed, they can take the Leader Road to reconnect with the inland road via Waiau.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for taking care on the inland road, which is 30km/hour at several places with crews working near traffic, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright.

The state highway’s hours are normally 7 am to 6 pm daily.

Please check this map for updates (external link) .

Ways to find out what is happening on the highway network:

Easter travel advice here. (external link)

—

