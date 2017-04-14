MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Delays near Bulls, State Highway 1 due to truck crash

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays on State Highway 1 near Bulls as the operation to clear an earlier truck crash continues.

The road is closed between Bridge street and Criterion Street. A minor detour is in place but due to the Easter weekend, traffic is congested around Sanson and Bulls.

The crash site is expected to be closed for some time so people are advised to plan ahead for travel in and through this area.

Updates on the status of the road are available via

Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.