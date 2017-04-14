MIL OSI –

Headline: Current state highway information in Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions – 1.20pm

The NZ Transport Agency is asking people to consider delaying their travel today as there are still a number of State Highway closures in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions. Here’s an update at 1.20pm.

Bay of Plenty state highways

Cyclone Cook

State Highway 34 is closed at Otakiri between Edgecumbe and Te Teko because of fallen power lines. The power lines need to be secured before road is opened. This road should be open late this afternoon.

State Highway 2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straight is closed because of fallen tree and powerlines. This road is expected to open today. Detour is via SH30.

State Highway 29 Kaimai Range now has both lanes open.

Please note predicted opening times are subject to change because of changing weather and environment conditions. Check our website to determine when roads open.

Cyclone Debbie (the roads closed during Cyclone Debbie or previous projects)

Civil Defence is expecting to open SH2 Edgecumbe by tomorrow

Further debris has falling on State Highway 2 at Waimana Gorge. The road was closed because of a significant slip that required more investigation and work to bring the slip material down from top. It could be another two weeks before this is open.

SH2 Pekatahi Bridge remains closed because of re-decking project. Some of the decking was swept away and scaffolding damaged in flood waters. This is not expected to re-open for some time.

Please note predicted opening times are subject to change because of changing weather and environment conditions. Check our website to determine when roads open.

Waikato state highways

State Highway 29 Kaimai Range now has both lanes open.

State Highway 25 – Thames-Coast Rd is closed from Tararu to Preece Point because of several slips. One lane is open for emergency services. There are several slips and we do not yet have a predicted opening time.

State Highway 30 is closed from Whakamaru to Rotorua. A slip is blocking both lanes.

State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge is open to one lane. Both lanes should be open by 3pm.

Please note predicted opening times are subject to change because of changing weather and environment conditions. Check our website to determine when roads open.

Traffic congestion issues

There is significant congestion southbound on SH1 prior to Tirau. Please consider using SH29 and SH28 via Hinuera & Te Poi as an alternate route

SH2 is congested eastbound from Paeroa through the Karangahake Gorge. Please consider using SH29 via Kaimai Ranges if you’re heading south/east towards Tauranga.

People should check our website and social media for details including when roads open.

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

