working together works – Whangarei District Council

​Every now and then the stars align and a whole bunch of people are drawn together to make something good happen.

The clean up of the area around the quarry on Moore’s Road in the past few weeks was exactly one of those.

A piece of land covering Council roadside and the lead-up to the privately-owned quarry had become a dumping ground of a scale far beyond the ability of any one of the groups affected to tackle alone.

That’s where Mangakahia/Maungatapere ward Councillor Sharon Morgan, Council’s Waste and Drainage Field Officer Grant Alsop, council contractors Fulton Hogan (Billy West), Te Orewai Te Hori Trust’s Mere and Dennis Phillips came in.

The group rallied around among their organisations and arranged for a working bee along the roadside and the areas where waste had been dropped.

After they and volunteers from their organisations spent a day collecting all the rubbish and dumping it in to a big bin provided by Council, Fulton Hogan’s team cleared and graded and tidied up the area, and will soon install a gate to keep intruders out.

Over the next few months the Trust will be planting around the area, and the transformation will be complete.

“It was great to be part of this genuine cooperative effort, where every person from every organisation got stuck in. No one said, this is your jurisdiction or this isn’t my responsibility,” said Councillor Morgan.

“Everyone could see it was a real mess, and regardless of anything else, that if we worked together we could get a great outcome with everyone just doing a bit. It’s wonderful to be part of projects like this where everyone sees the bigger picture, and everyone is willing to give a bit for a great result.”