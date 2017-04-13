MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Two charged for unlawful hunting in Canterbury

Please attribute to Sergeant Graeme Crosson, Hurunui Police:

On March 29th 2017 two men were disturbed hunting unlawfully on a sheep station in Waiau, Hurunui, north Canterbury.

The pair were discovered by the land owner in the process of butchering a stag they had just shot.

The land owner had not known they were on his property until he heard rifle shots.

He sought shelter in a safe place until he was able to speak with the men safely.

Police were called and two local Hurunui men, aged 53 and 26 years, have been charged with unlawful hunting, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and two years imprisonment.

They will be appearing in the Christchurch District Court on May 9th 2017.

Police are very concerned about this offending, it was extremely dangerous.

Hunting unlawfully puts other people who may be in the area at risk, it could have potentially fatal consequences.

This risk is heightened at this time of year due to the “Roar” being in progress.

Police urge all land owners and station managers to call the Police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.

They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.

Hunters need to ensure they obtain permission from the land owner or permits from the Department of Conservation.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

