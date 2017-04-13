New Zealand Weather: Water Safety New Zealand backs Metservice warnings for the Easter weekend

MIL OSI –

Source: Water Safety New Zealand

Headline: Water Safety New Zealand backs Metservice warnings for the Easter weekend

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is calling for all Kiwis to take extra caution this Easter in the wake of severe weather warnings across the country.

“Traditionally Easter is one of the last opportunities to get out on the water before winter sets in” says CEO Jonty Mills.

“However the unseasonal weather patterns we’re experiencing need to be taken into consideration when planning water based activities this Easter.”

WSNZ is encouraging people to listen to local authorities and MetService before planning any activity.

The average number of fatal preventable drownings over Easter weekend over the last five years is three. In 2012 five people lost their lives.

“We don’t want to see people taking risks – if in doubt, stay out, ” says Jonty Mills.

Rivers are at some of their highest levels in years after the weather bombs in recent months increasing the danger; they are extremely changeable and unpredictable.

Around a third of all preventable drownings over the last couple of years have occurred in rivers.

MetService is warning all New Zealanders to expect more of the same this Easter and WSNZ is calling for extra caution in, on and around water.

*Preventable drowning fatalities are those where water safety sector intervention could have had an influence (for example where the victim was boating, swimming, diving)