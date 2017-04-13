MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: New Zealand to play Russia in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

In June this year the New Zealand national football team, the All Whites, will compete in the FIFA Confederations Cup being hosted by the Russian Federation. Pool matches have already been drawn, with New Zealand scheduled to play:

Russia, at the opening game of the FIFA Confederations Cup in St Petersburg on 17 June

Mexico, in Sochi on 21 June

Portugal, in St Petersburg on 24 June

For more information on the FIFA Confederations Cup please visit the official website: http://www.fifa.com/confederationscup/index.html (external link)

For more information on the New Zealand Football please visit the official website: http://www.nzfootball.co.nz/ (external link)

Tourist information

To learn more about Russia as the host nation for the tournament, and the host cities, visit the Welcome 2018 website (external link) which includes a useful tourist guide on the Confederations Cup events, tickets and stadiums.

Tickets

Please note that all Tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, including the Confederations Cup tournament, are exclusively available for the purchase by members of the general public on

