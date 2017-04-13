New Zealand Real Estate: Massive Birkdale block hits the market

MIL OSI – Headline: Massive Birkdale block hits the market

This huge freehold block with a renovated three-bedroom house on 4527 square metres in Birkdale presents a rare opportunity to deliver much-needed housing to the area.

With the existing house in excellent condition, the property’s agent, Tatjana Day from Ray White said the purchaser could comfortably live there while potentially building multiple properties on the remaining land.

“I envisage a family could take on this opportunity. Maybe where dad’s a builder, or a family that want to live nearby extended family with everyone having their own home,” Ms Day said.

“The most amazing thing is that you will be able to see your development being built right before your eyes from where you are standing on the balcony and looking out over your land.”

The property’s vendor, Chantelle Mabin said the property is very quiet and peaceful. “It’s tucked down a quiet driveway so feels like a hideaway within an urban environment. It is lovely hearing the Tui and other native birds in the mornings.”

“The house is absolutely perfect and the large section with native bush is so serene,” she said, adding that a deck with elevated views of the land and bush adds to the privacy.

Describing the renovation, Ms Mabin said that the house has a brand new kitchen and bathroom, new carpet, joinery, doors and balcony, as well as being painted inside and out.

“We loved the style of the house and it had such good bones. We are so happy with how it turned out and that we were able to restore a true kiwi style house with a modern twist.



“I have enjoyed the renovation project and can now leave the intensification of the land – which the city clearly needs – to an expert.”

The last three years have seen fast-growing demand for property in Birkdale, due to it’s affordability, transport systems – including the ferry in Beachaven – and proximity to the city, according to Ms Day.

“With Birkenhead Village and several beaches also close by, Birkdale is becoming more and more popular with growing families,” she said.

“The typical block size is around 700 to 800 square metres. The fact that we’re offering over 4500 square metres really is quite rare. You really don’t see that coming up very often.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.