MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release – workplace accident north of Gisborne

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Maui Aben, Area Response Manager Tairawhiti:

Police are now in the position to release the name of the man who died in a workplace accident in Whatatutu yesterday afternoon.

He was 42-year-old Anthony Jason Campbell of Gisborne.

Police extend their condolences to Mr Campbell’s family at this tragic time.

WorkSafe is investigating the cause of death in conjunction with Police.

ENDS