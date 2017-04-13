MIL OSI –

Headline: Name Release: Broadlands Road crash

Police are now in a position to release the name of the driver who died after a crash on Broadlands Road in Taupo yesterday.

He was 77-year-old Malcolm Fergus Gillanders-Ryan from Broadlands.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently investigating the collision.

“The road was wet at the time of the crash, but we will also be looking to see if there were any other contributing factors” says Senior Sergeant Fane Troy of Taupo Police

“Our thoughts are with the Mr Gillanders-Ryan’s family, friends and colleagues at this time”.

“It’s a timely reminder to people to take care every time they’re on the roads, not just during the extreme weather we are currently experiencing”

“We ask that you remember to check your speed, drive to the conditions and always wear a safety belt so that you make it home safely to your family and Whanau.”

