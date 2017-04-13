MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Motueka Valley Highway blocked by slip

Police are advising people avoid travel on the Motueka Valley Highway as the road is impassable 20km north of Tapawera due to a slip.

Motorists will be unable to get past the blockage which is near Stanley Brook.

Police are headed to the scene and will provided traffic control, motorists will need to travel via Richmond to reach Motueka.

Due to the severe weather conditions there are also multiple slips on the Takaka Hill.

We advise motorists to avoid all travel unless absolutely essential.

If you are on the roads please slow down, increase your following distances and take extra care as there may be potential hazards on the roads.

