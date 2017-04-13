MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: More services available from Council computers

Visitors to Council’s building on Laings Road can now access more services from four computers in the reception area.

This means you can pay fines, apply for a LIM and other building reports and access Council’s meeting papers amongst a raft of new updates available from the public PCs.

People at home can already access these services at huttcity.govt.nz, but for those who don’t have a computer or lack internet access, the option is available to call into Council.

Divisional Manager Customer Services Kaye Maryan says, “We set the bar 18 months ago when many of our services were able to be accessed online. We knew people wanted to interact with Council services more and with this upgrade, they can do it from home or via our free public computers.”

