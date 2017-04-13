MIL OSI – Source: Taxpayers Union – Release/Statement

Headline: MEDIA RELEASE: Taxpayers’ Union hopes Marsden Fund report will bring smarter research investment

TAXPAYERS’ UNION HOPES MARSDEN FUND REPORT WILL BRING SMARTER RESEARCH INVESTMENT

13 APRIL 2017FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming yesterday’s release of MBIE’s Marsden Fund Assessment Report, and hopes that its recommendations will bring about smarter investment in research. Taxpayers’ Union Researcher Matthew Rhodes says, “In the last round of Marsden Fund grants, $530,000 was handed out to figure out ‘what is the Southland accent’, and the year prior, $600,000 was gifted to Professor Jane Kelsey to pontificate on apparent ‘embedded neoliberalism’ in New Zealand. Like many taxpayers, we asked whether there were higher priorities for taxpayer money.” “We look forward to the recommendations being adopted so that precious research money is better used to produce actual benefits for taxpayers.”

