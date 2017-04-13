Man charged in relation to Mayfield aggravated robbery – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Man charged in relation to Mayfield aggravated robbery

Headline: Man charged in relation to Mayfield aggravated robbery

A man is due to appear in Blenheim District Court today charged with aggravated burglary, following an incident in Hutcheson Street, Mayfield, on Saturday 8 April.

The 45-year-old, from Marlborough, presented himself at Blenheim Police Station shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday 12 April.

Marlborough Police are still seeking two other men in connection with the burglary, both of whom are described as Maori and about 20 years old.

“While both men are involved with the incident it is believed to be at a lesser extent,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan. “It would be to their advantage to contact police and assist with the enquiries that are under way.”

Marlborough Police would like to thank members of the public who have already responded to appeals for information about this incident.

Anyone else who may have information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marlborough Police on 03 578 5279 . Alternatively, you can give any information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

