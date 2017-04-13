MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Large loads coming through Lyttelton Tunnel overnight this weekend

The NZ Transport Agency is advising everyone who uses the Lyttelton Tunnel to anticipate ten minute delays this weekend for Lyttelton-bound traffic over three nights.

Oversized loads will be coming through the tunnel over three nights, requiring the full tunnel width to get each convoy of trucks through. Traffic heading towards the city from Lyttelton should not be delayed any more than usual.

“Thanks to all drivers who may have short waits at the Heathcote side of the tunnel for being patient,” says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright.

Fuel tankers, which also require short delays for drivers, will continue to use the tunnel at night also from 7 pm.

The times for the oversized loads are:

Saturday, 15 April, 11 pm to Sunday, 16 April, 9 am.

Sunday, 16 April, 11 pm to Monday, 17 April, 7 am.

Monday, 17 April, 11 pm to Tuesday, 18 April, 5 am.

Ways to find out what is happening on the highway network:

