Hawke’s Bay Police make swift arrests following Napier assault – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Hawke’s Bay Police make swift arrests following Napier assault

Police have arrested three men in relation to an assault in Napier CBD this morning.

Around 10:00am today, a 23-year-old man was assaulted on the corner of Tennyson Street and Cathedral Lane.

Two males have hit and kicked the man, with one of them also assaulting him with a wooden object.

The offenders were then picked up by an associate driving a red & black SUV, who quickly left the area.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining of Hawke’s Bay CIB said members of the public assisted the victim until emergency services arrived.

“Police would like to thank the public who assisted, both in tending to the victim and providing information, which led to the prompt arrest of the offenders,”

“We are pleased we have found the people responsible and are able to hold them accountable.”

Three men have been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to cause GBH.

A 20-year-old and a 19-year –old are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday.

The third man, a 20-year-old, appears in Napier District Court on Wednesday 19 April.

At this stage of the investigation it is not known if the offenders knew the victim, who is continuing to recuperate in hospital after he suffered a concussion.

Police continue to offer support to the victim.

If you witnessed the assault or have seen a vehicle matching this description in the area, please make contact with Police on (06) 8730 519 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

