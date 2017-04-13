MIL OSI – Source: Accident Compensation Commission (ACC) – Release/Statement

Headline: Have your say on the proposal for new occupational groups to be registered health professionals and treatment providers

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is consulting on proposed regulations to add new health occupational groups to the definitions of registered health professional and treatment provider, under the Accident Compensation Act 2001 (AC Act).

Claims for injuries arising from treatment from registered health professionals are considered under the treatment injury provisions of the AC Act. MBIE is consulting on a proposal to add the following eight groups to the definition of registered health professional:

anaesthetic technology

dental hygiene

dental therapy

dietetics

optical dispensing

osteopathy

psychology

psychotherapy.ACC can provide a full or partial contribution to treatment services delivered by treatment providers. MBIE is consulting on a proposal to add pharmacists to the definition of treatment provider.

Consultation is open until 12 May 2017. Further information and MBIE’s discussion document can be found on the MBIE website.

