Headline: Have your say on country of origin food labelling

13 April 2017

Submissions are now open on the Consumers’ Right to Know (Country of Origin of Food) Bill. The purpose of the bill is to ensure labelling of single-ingredient food is compulsory.

This member’s bill requires fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, and other single-ingredient food to be labelled or shown at the point of sale. It would also apply to food that contains water, sugar, salt, or other ingredients used in preserving, colouring or flavouring. It also introduces offences for misleading statements on the label of single-ingredient food.

Steffan Browning, the member in charge of the bill, said compulsory labelling will mean accurate and consistent labelling of single-ingredient food and it will give consumers more choice.

The Chair of the Primary Production Committee, Ian McKelvie said: “This is an issue that is important to many New Zealanders and I encourage people to have their say”.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think!

Send us your submission on the bill by midnight Thursday 18 May 2017.

