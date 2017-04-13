MIL OSI – Source: Bay Of Plenty Regional Council – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Flood update – Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Thursday, 13 April 2017 5:00 p.m.

Latest media relaese from the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Group.

Self-Evacuation Advisory Update for Bay of Plenty Coastal Areas

13 April 2017, 3:15pm

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence is strongly advising all residents in low lying coastal areas to consider self-evacuating this afternoon in advance of tonight’s high-tide if they feel unsafe.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Group Controller, Clinton Naude says, “We encourage residents living on low lying coastal margins to be aware that significant swells and sea surges are expected within the next 12 hours.

“These residents need to be watching for natural warning signs and if worried or in doubt – don’t wait for official warnings, move to families and friends or another safe location on higher ground.”

“Our advice is that it is best to do this now during daylight, and before conditions deteriorate further.”

Whakatāne, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty and Opotiki Councils have advised those who do self-evacuate should register with them by calling.

Whakatāne District Council 07 306 0500

Western Bay of Plenty District Council 07 571 8088 or 0800 WBOPDC

Tauranga City Council 07 577 7000

Opotiki District Council 07 315 3030

Due to the extreme risk of storm surges and coastal inundation, the decision has been made to evacuate all properties on West End Road, Ohope, and all properties on the seaward side of Pohutukawa Avenue, through to Te Akau Street in Ohope.

People are advised to go to family and friends in the first instance or go to the Whakatane War Memorial Hall.

Anyone living in these areas who has neighbours who may be need help to evacuate is asked to offer assistance wherever possible.

Regular updates will be provided on Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/BOPCivilDefence. As the situation evolves, more information will be available. A list of relevant radio frequencies and websites are listed at the end of this release. Please continue to monitor for updates.

For text message alerts from Civil Defence, send a text to 2028 and enter area code (TA for Tauranga, WB for Western Bay, KA for Kawerau, WH for Whakatane, RO for Rotorua, OP for Opotiki).

For further media information, please contact the Duty Group Public Information Manager on 027 440 9528

Bay of Plenty Radio Stations and their frequencies:

Rotorua:

National Radio 101.5 FM & 1188 AM

Newstalk ZB 747 AM

The Hits 97.5 FM & 90.9 FM

More FM 95.9 FM

Radio Live 95.1 FM

Tauranga & Western Bay

National Radio 101.0 FM & 819 AM

Newstalk ZB 90.2FM & 1008 AM

The Hits 95 FM

Breeze 95.8 FM

More FM 93.4 FM

Radio Live 100.6FM

Te Puke

1XX 89.0 FM & 1242 AM

Whakatāne

National Radio 101.7 FM

Classic Hits 90.5 FM

Radio Live 92.1 FM

1XX 90.5 FM

SunFM 106.5

TumekeFM 96.9

Edgecumbe, Ōpōtiki & Kawerau

1XX 90.5 FM

Ōhope Beach

1XX 92.9 FM

