Headline: Final results confirm rising Māori and Pasifika student achievement

Final NCEA results released this week confirm that more students are achieving NCEA Levels 1, 2, and 3, with the most significant increases in achievement being by Māori students and Pasifika students, says Education Minister Hekia Parata.

“These latest results are by far the best we’ve seen since we came into Government in 2008, a time when Māori and Pasifika students were struggling, with almost half leaving school without NCEA Level 2.

“We knew that was unacceptable and we were prepared to tackle the challenge head on. We made it our priority to significantly lift NCEA achievement, in particular for those groups the system was not paying attention to.”

The final results for 2016 show that Year 12 NCEA Level 2 achievement by Māori students has increased from 51.6 percent in 2008 to 74.9 percent, and achievement by Pasifika students increased from 50.5 percent to 79.5 percent.

“I am delighted that through the quality of teaching, and this Government’s biggest investment into education ever, we have realised such impressive increases in achievement results for young Māori and Pasifika students.

“Across the board, achievement is up! In Year 11 NCEA Level 1 is 75.5 percent, up from 62.5 percent in 2008. Year 12 NCEA Level 2 achievement is 78.4 percent, up 2 percentage points on last year and 12 percentage points since 2008. Year 13 NCEA Level 3 achievement is 64.5 per cent, up from 53.4 percent in 2008, and achievement of the University Entrance Award since its strengthening is up 0.6 percent to 49.2 percent.”

Ms Parata said she was also pleased to see the final results showing that despite the disruption of the Kaikoura earthquake last November, achievement results have stayed in line with national trends and past patterns of achievement.

“A good education is a passport for the future, and NCEA Level 2 is our recognised minimum standard for going on to better tertiary options. I am sure parents and educators will join with me in celebrating these significant increases in achievement by all of our young people.”

The full 2016 final NCEA results will be published on the NZQA website.

