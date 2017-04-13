MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Current state highway closures in Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions

The NZ Transport Agency says many roads have closed or remain closed in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

State Highway 34 is closed at Otakiri between Edgecumbe and Te Teko because of fallen power lines.

State Highway 30 between Thornton Rd and Awakeri is closed because of fallen power lines.

State Highway 2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straight is closed because of fallen tree and powerlines. It will remain closed tonight. If people are evacuating and they are east of Pikowai they can use State Highway 2, 34 and 30. If they are west of Pikowai they need to head towards Te Puke.

Picture of current situation in eastern Bay of Plenty taken from nzta.govt.nz/traffic. Black equals closed. The image includes closures remaining from Cyclone Debbie.

State Highway 2 at Apata between Katikati and Tauranga is closed . A large tree is blocking highway. Local road detour in place.

The roads closed during Cyclone Debbie or previous projects (SH2 Edgecumbe, SH2 at Waimana Gorge, SH2 Pekatahi Bridge) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty remain closed.

Waikato

State Highway 25 – Thames-Coast Rd is closed from Tararu to Preece Point and won’t be opening in the near future.

Motorists can get real time information from:

• 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

• www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

• www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/ (external link)

• www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP (external link)

