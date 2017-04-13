MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: Celebrating women’s contributions in tech at Hutt STEMM Festival

Highlights of this year’s Festival include two breakfast talks focusing on the importance of women in tech leadership, and inspiring young women to get into the tech field. These breakfasts are organised by Council and the Ministry for Women, and feature passionate speakers, including a CEO, Managing Director, recruitment and education experts and a special guest from NASA.

The Festival is held in recognition of Lower Hutt’s local industries. It has grown each year from its first iteration in 2015 and will deliver a diverse range of activities. Some will appeal to and inspire kids and their families, while others will strengthen connections between businesses and industry. This year it coincides with the nationwide initiative Techweek’17.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace believes celebrating STEMM is integral to the economic future of the city. “The future is being built here in Lower Hutt. We have businesses and educators leading the nation in key fields and inspiring our young people. There are plenty of free events for students and kids, showing them how exciting the STEMM industries can be.

“I’m also happy to see a focus on the essential part women are playing in these growing industries. Between the breakfast talks and the new Innovative Young Minds programme Council is working on with Rotary Hutt City and Hutt Valley High School, I expect there will be plenty of bright young women considering further study and careers in STEMM.”

Festival programmes will be available from Tuesday 18 April at Council libraries and pools city-wide, online at huttstemm.nz, and delivered to local schools at the start of Term 2.

