MIL OSI

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Avoid travel in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti

Police are warning motorists that numerous roads across the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne / Tairawhiti regions are partially or completely blocked due to weather events.

Police advise people in these areas to avoid all travel unless it is absolutely essential.

There are too many roads impacted to name them all, most are affected by trees coming down.

In Bayview, Napier there is a diversion in place on Main North Road because of a substantial slip.

Please take it slowly on the roads and be aware there may be hazards.

Follow the advice of emergency services and if you come across a blockage notify authorities immediately.

