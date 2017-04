MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Auckland overnight motorway closures 15 – 22 April 2017

The NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am, unless otherwise stated. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 21 April 2017. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

For daily updated closure information click here (external link) .

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Northbound lanes between Upper Harbour Highway off ramp and Greville Road on ramp, 19 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Upper Harbour Highway northbound on ramp, 19 April

Onewa Road northbound off ramp, 17 April

Stafford Road northbound off ramp, 17 – 20 April

Curran Street northbound on ramp, 17 – 20 April

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (SH1 & SH16)

(SH1) Northbound lanes between Symonds Street off ramp and Nelson Street, 17 – 20 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

(SH1) northbound to (SH16) westbound link, 17 – 20 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

(SH16) Wellesley Street eastbound off ramp, 18 – 19 April

PORT (SH16)

Eastbound lanes between Gladstone Road and Tamaki Drive, 22 April (approx 01:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.)

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Khyber Pass Road southbound on ramp, 20 April

Greenlane southbound on ramp, 17 April

Greenlane southbound off ramp, 18 April

Greenlane northbound off ramp, 19 April

Ellerslie-Panmure Highway southbound off ramp 18 – 20 April (subject to other closures in the area, please check before travelling)

Southbound lanes between Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on ramp, 17 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Mt Wellington Highway southbound on ramp, 19 – 20 April

Princes Street southbound on ramp, 17 April

Princes Street northbound off ramp, 18 April

Highbrook Drive southbound off ramp, 17 April

Redoubt Road southbound on ramp, 18 – 20 April

Southbound lanes between Redoubt Road off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 18 – 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Northbound lanes between Takanini off ramp and Hill Road on ramp, 18 – 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Takanini northbound on ramp, 18 – 20 April

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Eastbound lanes between Brigham Creek Road roundabout and Lincoln Road on ramp, 15 & 18 – 20 April

Hobsonville Road eastbound on ramp, 15 & 18 – 20 April

Royal Road eastbound on ramp, 15 & 18 – 20 April

Lincoln Road westbound on ramp, 18 – 20 April

Westbound lanes between Lincoln Road off ramp and Brigham Creek Road roundabout, 18 – 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Eastbound lanes between Patiki Road off ramp and Great North Road on ramp, 18 – 19 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Rosebank Road eastbound on ramp, 18 – 19 April

Eastbound lanes between Great North Road off ramp and Western Springs on ramp, 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Great North Road eastbound on ramp, 20 April

Great North Road westbound on ramp, 19 – 20 April

St Lukes Road westbound on ramp, 19 – 20 April

Westbound lanes between St Lukes Road off ramp and Patiki Road on ramp, 19 – 20 April (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

Eastbound lanes between Tauhinu Road off ramp and Albany Highway on ramp, 17 – 18 April

Greenhithe Road eastbound on ramp, 17 – 18 April

Westbound lanes between Hobsonville Road off ramp and SH16, 15 & 18 – 20 April

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Southbound lanes between Maioro Street and Hillsborough Road on ramp, 18 – 20 April

Dominion Road southbound on ramp, 18 – 20 April

Dominion Road northbound on ramp, 19 – 20 April

Northbound lanes between Dominion Road off ramp and Maioro Street, 19 – 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Neilson Street northbound on ramp, 18 April

Neilson Street southbound on ramp, 19 April

Rimu Road northbound on ramp, 18 April

Northbound lanes between Cavendish Drive off ramp and Massey Road on ramp, 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Puhinui Road northbound on ramp, 20 April

Roscommon Road northbound on ramp, 20 April

Lambie Drive southbound on ramp, 18 – 20 April

Southbound lanes between Lambie Drive and SH1, 18 – 20 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)

Eastbound lanes between Kirkbride Road and SH20, 18 – 19 April (approx 11:30p.m. to 4:30a.m.)

Please follow the signposted detours. The Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.