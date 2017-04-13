MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: ANZAC DAY Service 2017 in St Petersburg

This year the ANZAC Day commemoration in St Petersburg with an interdenominational service will take place at the beautiful historic Church of St.Mary and All Saints (known as the English Church), Angliskaya Naberezhnaya 56, on Sunday 23rd April at 11 am together with the city Anglican congregation, who are hosting the service. Officiating: Reverend Stiiv Knowers.

This is with kind permission of the Music Hall of St.Petersburg (Julia Strizhak – director) which has recently taken-over the building and will be restoring it for its own use. Regular services at the Church ended in September 1918. This service will be one of the first since then.

ANZAC Day is Australia’s and New Zealand’s National day of remembrance and commemorates our fallen, wounded and veterans of all military conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

We encourage members of the New Zealand community to come with family, loved ones, friends from any nation, of any or no religious background, to honour the dead and the wounded, the missing, the prisoners of war and the veterans. Children are most welcome. There will also be a short presentation on the historical context of the Gallipoli campaign. Medals if held, should be worn at the service.

A small bunch of flowers may be brought if you wish.

For any questions please contact: Sebastian FitzLyon, Honorary Consul of Australia

St.Petersburg

Ph. 953.0517 Email

