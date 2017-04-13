MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: ANZAC Day service 2017 in Moscow

New Zealanders and Australians are invited to attend an Anzac Day service in Moscow on Tuesday, 25 April 2015.

The service will commence at 7:30 am sharp at the Australian Ambassador’s Residence. Following the service there will be a gunfire breakfast hosted by the Australian Ambassador.

If you wish to attend the service and gunfire breakfast, please register your attendance with the Australian Embassy by Wednesday, 22 April.

For registration, please email your name, surname and citizenship information to

