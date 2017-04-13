MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: 122 more frontline officers for Corrections

Corrections Minister Louise Upston today congratulated one of the largest cohorts of frontline officers ever welcomed to Corrections.

Another 122 new Corrections officers and offender employment instructors will soon be working at prisons throughout the country after graduating from a 12-week training course.

Today’s graduation brings the total number of new officers employed as part of Corrections’ recruitment campaign to more than 350. The aim is to attract 600 new frontline staff by September this year.

Ms Upston was pleased to see such a large group graduating and joining the department’s efforts to keep New Zealand communities safe.

“It’s heartening to see so many men and women willing to step up to this very challenging job. Our officers are committed and passionate about giving prisoners the support and encouragement they need to turn their lives around.”

Leon Haiu, who will work at Tongariro Prison, was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award. Mr Haiu was recognised for his leadership qualities, hunger for learning, his proactive approach and desire to be a positive influence in people’s lives.

Before joining Corrections, Mr Haiu spent 15 years working in Turangi as a community and youth support worker.

