Workplace accident, north of Gisborne

April 12, 2017

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 – 10:05pm

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Mike Stevenson of Eastern District Command Centre

A man has died following a workplace accident on a forestry block at Whatatutu today.

Emergency services were called to Tarndale Rd at 2.31pm.

Police are in the process of contacting next of kin.

WorkSafe has been advised.

