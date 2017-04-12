Waikato District boosted by an increased Police presence – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Waikato District boosted by an increased Police presence

New Zealand Police

Waikato District boosted by an increased Police presence

“Great news for Waikato communities” is how Acting District Commander, Superintendent Greg Nicholls greeted today’s announcement by the Commissioner of Police that Waikato District will receive approximately 101 additional Police officers over the next four years. The allocation, announced by the Government in February this year, totals a $388 million investment in Police, an increase of 880 sworn and 245 non-sworn staff over four years.



“This investment package provides a once-in-a-decade opportunity for Police and I am very pleased to advise you that around 101 additional staff will be recruited into Waikato over the next four years” said Mr Nicholls.



The addition of these staff will contribute to meeting the targets set by Government as well as providing an enhanced service capability for Waikato Communities



One of the targets is for 95% of New Zealanders to live within 25km of a 24/7 response Police base by 2022. Waikato has three new sites to be designated 24/7 with Matamata being one of the first sites to expand in Year One. Te Kuiti and Thames will also be developed to provide 24/7 service as expansion allows.



“Our rural communities have different pressures and concerns from those living in a city environment. They need to feel safe and we can help them do that if they know a 24/7 Police response service is nearby,” said Mr Nicholls.



“A Rural Duties Officer Network will see an additional 140 officers nationwide, deployed to rural communities over the next four years. Focused on rural issues, it will be a core part of their role will be building strong networks and ensuring local cops can support their rural communities with strong local knowledge,” Mr Nicholls said.



Other specialist capabilities will be developed nationally with extra police staff going into organised crime, family harm and child protection and adult sexual assault. Additional staff will also be deployed into the ethnic liaison teams across the country.



“This is great for Police and Waikato communities in particular. The challenge now will be around how and where the extra staff will be deployed and more importantly how we engage and attract the right people in to the organisation, as we recruit at a faster rate than ever before,” said Mr Nicholls.



More detailed information about the national allocation of staff is available on the Police website www.police.govt.nz and more specific details about the additional staff for Waikato will be worked through in the coming weeks and months.



