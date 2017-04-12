MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Visiting Terendak Military Cemetery Malacca

All applicants who wish to visit the military cemetery within Terendak Camp must make contact with the Office of the Defence Advisers Kuala Lumpur (see below) at least 6 weeks prior to the planned date of the visit to be provided with the necessary form(s).

Applicants must provide:

1) A completed SecurityClearance form; as provided by the Office of the Defence Adviser, and

2) A scanned, colour, copy of passport details page for all visitors

Applications will then be submitted to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) who require at least 30 days to process any request. The current point of contact at the Office of the Defence Adviser is:

Ms Tina Pan

Office Manager to Defence Adviser Kuala Lumpur

Tel: +603 2078 2533 ext 108

Email:

