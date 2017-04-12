MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Governor General – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Venice Biennale Reception | The Governor-General of New Zealand Te Kawana Tianara o Aotearoa

Global Women International Women’s Day Event

HM The Queen’s Message to Christchurch

The Bledisloe Address – Waitangi Day 2017

Dame Patsy’s New Year Message Dame Patsy Reddy – New Year Message

New Year Honours List 2017

Message from HRH The Prince of Wales

Message from HM The Queen regarding the North Canterbury earthquake

Messages from the Governor-General and Dutch King and Queen

Swearing-In Ceremony

Armorial Bearings – Sir Jerry Mateparae

Bledisloe Ballot 2017

Beer Braised Beef Cheeks

Queen approves honours for the Governor-General Designate

Boots the Cat – The Biography

The Governor-General’s Anzac of the Year Award 2016

New Year Message

A Ceremony of Welcome in New Zealand

Charlotte Royale cake recipe

Charlotte Royale recipe – in honour of Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry – Visit Itinerary

Amazing Easter Wreath

The Governor-General’s Anzac of the Year Award

Bledisloe Garden Reception 2015

New Year Message

Christmas Eccles Cakes

State Banquet for the President of China

Grilled Turbot Fillet and Cwmglyn Rarebit

The Governor-General and Government Formation After the Election

Government House Recipes – Orange and Olive Oil Syrup Cake

New Year message – 2014 Governor-General’s 2014 New Year message

New Year Honours 2014 Queen honours New Zealand’s best

Nelson Mandela Governor-General pays tribute to South African leader

Niue and the Cook Islands Visits reaffirm special relationships within the Realm of New Zealand

Badge of the General Fono of Tokelau Governor-General hosts ceremony at Government House

Leadership Week Governor-General leads the Sir Peter Blake Trust Dream Team

Matariki 2013 Governor-General recognises the contribution of women

Coronation Diamond Jubilee The Governor-General looks back at the Queen’s 1953 Coronation

AIDS Candlelight Memorial Message from the Governor-General

South Canterbury and North Otago Regional Visit 20-23 February: An overview

Waitangi Day – 2013 Governor-General and Lady Janine visit Waitangi and Auckland

New Year Message 2013 Governor-General issues his 2013 New Year message

New Year Honours 2013 New Zealanders recognised by The Queen of New Zealand

Birthday cake Secrets of Government House birthday cake revealed

Diamond Jubilee visit Royal couple to visit Auckland, Wellington, Manawatu and Christchurch

Royal reception Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall prepare for trip to downunder

New Zealand’s Governor-General Government House publishes new booklet

2012 London Olympic Games The Governor-General supports the NZ Olympic Team in London

Diamond Jubilee message The Governor-General’s Diamond Jubilee message

Western Bay of Plenty regional visit The Governor-General makes his first official visit.

Open Days 2014 Government House Open Days 2014

Christchurch and Canterbury Earthquake Anniversary The Governor-General’s Programme

Waitangi Celebrations 2012 The Governor-General’s first Waitangi Day Programme

Governor-General’s New Year Message Sir Jerry Mateparae issues his 1st New Year message – watch the video

State Opening of Parliament Governor-General announces the Government’s plans

Speaker-elect confirmation ceremony Dr Smith confirmed as Speaker of the House

Appointment of the new Government The Governor-General appoints the new Government

Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Emblem New emblem to mark the Diamond Jubilee

Rugby World Cup Message from the Queen of New Zealand on the All Blacks’ victory

State Swearing-in of Lt Gen The Rt Hon Sir Jerry Mateparae A Government House short film

Royal NZ Navy 70th Anniversary The Governor-General hosted and attended associated events

New Zealand Gallantry Awards Government House has today issued a special honours list

One year on from the 4 September 2010 Canterbury earthquake Governor-General issues a message

Swearing in ceremony Sir Jerry Mateparae to become NZ’s 20th Governor-General

Sir Paul Reeves New Zealand’s first Governor-General of Maori descent dies

Visit by King George Tupou V of Tonga The Governor-General hosted a State Welcome for the King of Tonga

Māori King visits Government House The King plants a tree to mark the visit

Matariki The Governor-General’s 2011 Matariki Message

The Royal Wedding Sir Anand and Lady Susan attended the Royal Wedding on 29 April

ANZAC Day message The Governor-General’s message for ANZAC Day commemorations

The National Christchurch Memorial Service Details and photos are available here.

Christchurch Earthquake Governor-General offers the support of all New Zealanders

Canterbury earthquake World leaders send messages of support to New Zealand

Waitangi Day 2011 Sir Anand Satyanand’s last Waitangi Day as Governor-General

New Year Message Governor-General issues his message for 2011

Pike River Mine Tragedy World leaders send messages of support to New Zealand

Governor-General visits Canterbury A visit to support and encourage those affected by the earthquake

New Year Message Governor-General issues his message for 2010

Governor-General’s 2009 New Year Message New Zealanders urged to volunteer

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.