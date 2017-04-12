MIL OSI –

Headline: Update – investigations into sexual assaults in Dunedin

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis

Police investigating one of two sexual assaults in the University area have today concluded enquiries into the Leith Way incident.

Both parties involved in this incident have been spoken to and a clearer picture has now emerged of what took place.

Reference to the captured and analysed CCTV footage confirms that whilst an incident took place, the matter will not be further examined or progressed.

This position has been explained to both parties and they accept and support this decision.

The investigation into a second assault, occurring on Dundas Street, is ongoing. Police are awaiting forensic results.

Staying safe

Police endorse safety messages promoted by the University of Otago.

People should plan their journeys home and walk in pairs, and choose well-used and well-lit walkways.

Campus Watch staff provide free “walk homes” on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Similarly, alcohol consumption should always be reasonable in the circumstances.

Practical information on consent can be found here on the New Zealand Police website.

