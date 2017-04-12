MIL OSI –
Headline: Update – incident at Harihari, West Coast
Wednesday, 12 April 2017 – 9:08pm
Please attribute to Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Lyes, Area Response Manager
Police can confirm that one person has died following a workplace accident on Oneone Rd, Harihari, West Coast.
Emergency services were called to the remote scene with difficult access at 2.36pm
The deceased, an 18-year-old Greymouth man, was one of four workers who were repiling a house.
Police have informed next of kin.
WorkSafe has been notified.
The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.
