MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Update – incident at Harihari, West Coast – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Update – incident at Harihari, West Coast

Please attribute to Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Lyes, Area Response Manager

Police can confirm that one person has died following a workplace accident on Oneone Rd, Harihari, West Coast.

Emergency services were called to the remote scene with difficult access at 2.36pm

The deceased, an 18-year-old Greymouth man, was one of four workers who were repiling a house.

Police have informed next of kin.

WorkSafe has been notified.

The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.

ENDS

Police Media Centre