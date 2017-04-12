Update – fatal crash on Broadlands Rd, Taupo area – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Update – fatal crash on Broadlands Rd, Taupo area

Headline: Update – fatal crash on Broadlands Rd, Taupo area

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy

Broadlands Rd between Centennial Drive and SH1 in the Taupo area has reopened following a fatal crash.

A 77-year-old man died after a collision involving two vehicles in Rotokawa earlier this afternoon.

This Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the collision.

