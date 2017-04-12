MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Twenty additional police bases to go 24/7

Today’s announcement by Police about where the additional 880 sworn officers will be stationed means over 200,000 more New Zealanders will be covered by a 24/7 Police presence.

“All New Zealanders deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. That’s why we’ve committed to having 95 per cent of New Zealanders covered by a 24/7 Police presence,” Mrs Bennett says.

In February the Government announced the Safer Communities package, of 1125 more Police staff over the next four years. The $503 million package includes 880 sworn officers, 140 of them are specifically designated to regional and rural communities.

“The Safer Communities package means that New Zealanders will benefit from knowing there is an officer available around the clock. Police have worked hard since the announcement to work out where the greatest need for these officers is.

“I’m confident having additional resources in these areas will provide a better policing service for regional New Zealand,” Mrs Bennett says.

The Police stations which will now have a 24/7 officer on duty include:

Kaitaia

Matamata

Wairoa

Rolleston

Kaikohe/Kerikeri*

Warkworth/Wellsford

Taumarunui

Te Kuiti

Thames

Balclutha

Dannevirke/Waipukurau*

Dargaville

Helensville

Stratford

Motueka

Wanaka

Marton

Alexandra

Southland Rural*

Tasman Rural*

* Decisions on the exact location of these police bases are still to be made

