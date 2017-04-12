Stay safe on the roads during severe weather event

MIL OSI –

With many areas across New Zealand expected to hit by severe weather over the next couple of days, the NZ Transport Agency is reminding all road users to take extra care.

Transport Agency contractors have prepared for the severe weather event by checking all flood prone areas and ensuring the availability of extra staff.

Transport Agency Highways Manager, Niclas Johansson, says road users should plan ahead, check weather and road conditions before they travel.

“Simple guidelines for travelling in wet weather include ensuring your vehicle is safe, always driving to the road and weather conditions, allowing more time for your travel, slowing down, being prepared for unexpected hazards and allowing greater following distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

“The room for mistakes is reduced when road and weather conditions are less favourable, and we don’t want anyone’s mistake to end in an avoidable tragedy.

“Most important though is to plan your journey, check weather and road conditions, choose the safest route if you have the option and if possible avoid travelling in extreme weather and road conditions.

“With the weather that is predicted, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, be prepared for challenging driving conditions, possible road closures and detours. Road closures and restrictions are put in place for your protection and other road users, so please observe these,” Mr Johansson says.

If you plan to travel to popular spots such as the Bay of Plenty or Coromandel over Easter make sure that you have sufficient food, water and medical supplies and be prepared for slips on the road and delays as we work to clear them.

Current weather related road updates:

The Transport Agency currently has no new weather related closures in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty since Cyclone Debbie passed last week.

This table shows current closures and lane closures – use www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic (external link) for the latest updates.

Check the latest weather conditions here (external link)

SH Location Road Status Road Condition Notes SH2 Waimana Gorge

(Bay Of Plenty) Closed Slip 10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event) SH2 Awakeri to Taneatua

(Bay of Plenty) Closed Flooding 10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event) and due to the re-decking of the Pekatahi Bridge SH2 Edgecumbe

(Bay of Plenty) Closed Flooding of Edgecumbe town 10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event) SH30 Rotorua to Whakatane

(Bay Of Plenty) Lane Closed Flooding and Slips 10/4/17 One lane remains closed (prior weather event) SH2 Waioeka Gorge

(Bay Of Plenty) Lane Closed Slip 10/4/17 One lane remains closed (prior weather event) SH25 Ruamahunga (Waikato – Coromandel) Lane closed Slip 10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event) SH34 Edgecumbe to Te Teko

(Bay Of Plenty) Open Flooding Road now open to all traffic

Motorists can get real time information from:

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

