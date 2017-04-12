MIL OSI –

Headline: Staff and students to illuminate LUX Light Festival

: An example of the illuminating art that can be seen exhibited at the LUX Light Festival from May 12 to 21.

It’s exactly a month till Wellington’s waterfront and laneways become illuminated as part of the LUX Light Festival from May 12 to 21.

More than 30 light sculptures and interactive installations will bring lightness and brightness to the capital when LUX switches on with a mix of design, art and technical innovation certain to surprise, delight and captivate audiences after dark.

The festival, being run for the fifth time, is anchored around five distinct precincts featuring a wide range of nationally and internationally recognised artists, designers and architects – including Massey University staff and students.

Massey is a founding partner and artwork sponsor of the festival that heralds the onset of the New Zealand winter

The five precincts for LUX are:

Te Aō Marama- features contemporary Māori light works;

The Playground – a fun-filled space with colourful, engaging and interactive artworks set within Frank Kitts Park

Urban Edge features window art in Wellington’s central city

The Galleries is an outdoor art gallery with exhibits placed at various locations throughout Wellington’s laneways

Circus – a family-friendly space located in Civic Square.

College of Creative Arts Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Claire Robinson says the festival is a creative and fun event that shows the public the strength of Massey’s contribution to Wellington’s business, educational and creative community and enhances the College of Creative Arts’ reputation as one of New Zealand’s leading art and design institutions.

Professor of Māori Visual Arts, Bob Jahnke’s latest work, a neon sculpture called Kaokao that was most recently displayed at the Waiheke Island sculpture festival, is one of the lead pieces located by Te Aō Marama and the Wharewaka.

Two separate waterscreen video works created by PhD students Claire Hughes, Roy Phillips, Hemi McGregor and Mara TK from the School of Art will feature in the same precinct.

School of Design senior lecturer Tanya Marriott and textile lecturers Natalie McLeod and Michael Jones respective works Dance of the Kakapo and The Wiggler feature in the Playground space.

Master of Fine Art student Mark Antony Smith’s work Imperial Ghosts appears as a piece of window art in central Wellington.

The Galleries laneways space is where the greatest contribution of Massey artists can be seen.

Work by Master of Fine Arts student Cameron May, textile design lecturer Lisa Munnelly, an installation co-created by Massey’s former head of the School of Art Emma Febvre-Richards, and a contribution by fashion design programme coordinator Sue Prescott all feature in this particular precinct.

Perhaps some of the biggest buzz is around the installation Stretching Light being prepared by brothers Joshua and Sam Lewis who are spatial and industrial design students respectively.

Their work aims to capture the movement of the body to a moment, as the brothers apply individual skills to provide a collective experience for the audience.

Professor Robinson says each of these works share similar goals to engage with the public and enchant them with varied interpretations of light.

“As a festival it shines brighter every year, and it is exciting to see Massey so well represented among the exhibitors who now have the opportunity to see their work showcased to more than 85,000 visitors.”