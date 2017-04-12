MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: SH1 Dome Valley fatal crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release: SH1 Dome Valley fatal crash

Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on SH1 at Dome Valley, on Friday 7 April 2017.

He was 36–year-old Tyrone Anthony Kairuz of Auckland.

Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre