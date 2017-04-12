Screen Industry Survey 2015/2016

MIL OSI –

It’s good news for the screen industry according to Statistics New Zealand’s annual Screen Industry Survey.

New Zealand’s screen industry revenue increased by 3% to $3.3 billion, figures released today by Statistics New Zealand’s 2015/2016 Screen Industry Survey show. Film production revenue has more than doubled in the period to more than $1 billion.

Export revenue has increased by 32% to $678 million. This significant increase has largely been driven by North America.

Feature film production and post-production revenue has more than doubled in Wellington, increasing from $289 million to $644 million.

Screen activity in the regions has also increased overall, with Canterbury and the West Coast showing the largest growth in screen businesses at 38%.

Earnings for screen sector jobs continue to rise with the median wage per job or contract up 17%. This points to an increased maturity in the industry and higher productivity.

The New Zealand Film Commission are pleased with these results.

For those of you interested in reading the full survey, it can be found here.

