Rodney Police seeking Shaun Austin – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police are seeking 36-year-old Shaun Austin, who has warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court on a number of serious charges.

Austin has failed to appear in the Auckland District Court twice on alleged serious violence charges, including aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and injuries with intent.

He is currently thought to be living in the Whangaparaoa/Hibiscus Coast area, and it is believed he may be actively avoiding Police.

If you see Austin, please do not approach him and contact us immediately on 111.

Any information that could assist in locating Austin can be provided to the Rodney CIB on 09 427 4532.

Alternatively, you can contact your local Police station or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

