Headline: Report strengthens case for Green housing policy

The Green Party’s Home for Life Policy is a way to achieve the social and economic gains of getting people into their own homes, outlined in a new report by the New Zealand Housing Foundation and BERL Economic Research released today.

Green Party policy would see thousands of families buy their own affordable home through a progressive ownership rent-to-buy programme.

“Home ownership is out of reach for too many working families, and it’s time to turn that around with a government-backed rent-to-buy programme,” Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei said.

“We want New Zealanders to be able to put down roots in their community with a home to call their own.

“This report shows that by moving people into their own homes, the government would save millions of dollars every year through improved health, justice, and educational outcomes.

“Home ownership is at its lowest level since 1951, but we can fix that. There is no reason why we should have a generation of people locked out of the housing market.

“Supporting home ownership is morally and fiscally the right thing to do. This report shows that it’s time for the government to pick up its tools and get to work on housing,” Mrs Turei said.

More information about the Green Party’s Home for Life policy is available at https://www.greens.org.nz/home-for-life