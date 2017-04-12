Police respond to incident at Harihari, West Coast – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Police respond to incident at Harihari, West Coast
Wednesday, 12 April 2017 – 4:35pm
Police are responding to a report of a workplace accident in the Harihari area on the West Coast.
Due to the remote location, it will take some time to establish what has happened.
More details will be released when they are available.
WorkSafe is to be informed.
