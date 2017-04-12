MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police respond to incident at Harihari, West Coast – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police respond to incident at Harihari, West Coast

Police are responding to a report of a workplace accident in the Harihari area on the West Coast.

Due to the remote location, it will take some time to establish what has happened.

More details will be released when they are available.

WorkSafe is to be informed.

ENDS

Police Media Centre