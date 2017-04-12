Police calling for witnesses to Kaitaia crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Please attribute to Inspector Kevin Burke

On Sunday 9 April, 2017 at approximately 11.30pm a stolen vehicle crashed in Bonnetts Road, Kaitaia. Police were called, however an unknown number of offenders had fled the scene.

A 13-year-old male was found injured at the scene and taken to Kaitaia hospital by ambulance. The male was discharged from hospital the next morning and taken to an address where he later died.

A post mortem has been completed and toxicology results have not been received.

Police are investigating this matter and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a white 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara registration DDR570, in the western Kaitaia area last Sunday between 9pm-11.30pm to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Russell Richards at the Kaitaia Police station on (09) 408 6500 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



