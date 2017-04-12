MIL OSI –

Source: Health Quality and Safety Commission – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Patient safety dashboard provides new view of quality improvement

The Health Quality & Safety Commission today launched a new tool for looking at data on health care provided by New Zealand’s district health boards (DHBs).

The DHB quality safety ‘dashboard’ presents data from the Commission’s quarterly quality and safety markers (QSMs) and adult inpatient experience survey in a simple, easy-to-navigate way.

The dashboard now offers a ‘one stop shop’ to view the QSM and inpatient survey data in one place, says Commission director of health quality evaluation Richard Hamblin.

‘This is another step towards openness and transparency in our health sector,’ he says.

‘There have been some tremendous achievements made in these areas by DHBs, and we want to make sure they’re easy to view and understand.’

The QSMs have been used since July 2013 to monitor levels of harm relating to in-hospital falls, surgery and surgical site infections, and hand hygiene compliance.

The adult inpatient experience survey is conducted by all DHBs using patient experience indicators. These are a set of measures used to understand patients’ views of the care they receive. The information gathered at local, regional and national levels using the measures can be used to benchmark patient experience across the country, improve services locally and make health care more responsive to patient needs.

‘By presenting data by DHB on the dashboard, we can monitor how they are faring against the baselines from the first time the QSMs and inpatient experience survey were conducted, and compare their rates with the current national average,’ says Richard Hamblin.

The next update of QSM data will be in June, adding the January–March 2017 quarter. The next update of the adult inpatient experience survey data will happen later this month, adding the February 2017 survey results.

Click here to check out the quality dashboard.

– –

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.