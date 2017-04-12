MIL OSI –

Headline: Oranga Tamariki Bill — the use of police cells

Towards a child-centred care and protection and youth justice system

Submission on the Children, Young Persons, and Their Families (Oranga Tamariki) Legislation Bill

Office of the Children’s Commissioner

The Children, Young Persons, and Their Families (Oranga Tamariki) Legislation Bill is one of the most significant pieces of legislation for children since the introduction of the original Children, Young Persons, and Their Families Act in 1989.

We share the vision of a child-centred system, and there is much to celebrate in this bill. Yet it needs to be improved, especially in its vision for tamariki and rangatahi Māori, to achieve the transformational change required.

