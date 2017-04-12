MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Northland District welcomes announcement of extra officers

Northland Police is welcoming today’s announcement by the Commissioner of Police that the District will have its numbers boosted by approximately 66 constabulary staff over the next four years.

The allocation, announced by the Government in February this year, totals a $388 million investment in Police, an increase of 880 sworn and 245 non-sworn staff over four years.

The decisions on the numbers have been made by taking into account population growth, geography and changing crime trends, as well as employing some professional judgment on what areas are currently most in demand.

Northland District Commander Russell Le Prou says this is great news for the Northland community and I am sure it will offer them some reassurance moving forward.

“We know that Northland is a rapidly growing District with unique issues. We need to ensure policing is set up to meet the future growth and challenges that will result from this.“

Northland has been allocated 20 constabulary staff for the first year and a decision has been made to include Kaitaia, the Mid North and Dargaville as three of the new upgraded 24/7 Police response bases over the next three years.

Kaitaia is first, planned for 2017/18 to achieve 24/7 policing. The Mid North in the 2018/19 year and Dargaville the following year.

Putting extra positions to support our joint Police and iwi family harm initiative, Whiria Te Muka in Te Hiku (previously Whängaia Nga Pa Harakeke) will be a priority. We have also appointed an additional Field Crime Officer based in Whangarei.

“Decisions are on-going as to exactly where the 20 staff will be placed when they arrive next year and we hope to be able to announce further details of this in the coming weeks. We are mindful of what has happened in Kaikohe in recent times and will certainly look at how we could deploy some of this resource to assist with the current challenges there,” says Supt. Le Prou.

We will also have an additional eight officers working in the Methamphetamine Action Pilot where we are working with Northland District Health Board. These staff will be based in Whangarei but have a district focus around organised crime, gangs and methamphetamine. These officers are over and above our 20 staff coming next year.

“We will continue to work hard within our community, with our partner agencies and thank them all for the contribution to making Northland a safer place to live,” says Supt. Le Prou.

